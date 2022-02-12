Weatherwidget.io - Not reloading iframe on button click

I have a dynamic table where the weather of locations selected from the options need to display everytime the button ‘Submit’ is clicked. I am using the script ‘weatherwidget.io’ for showing the weather details.

$("#btnSubmit").click(function() { jQuery('#divResult table tbody tr td').each(function ($) { if (jQuery(this).text() == 'Weather') jQuery(this).nextAll("td").each(function ($) { jQuery(this).html('<a class="weatherwidget-io" href="https://forecast7.com/en/' + jQuery(this).text() + '/" data-label_2="WEATHER" data-days="3" data-theme="original" >WEATHER</a><script>!function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(!d.getElementById(id)){js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src=\'https://weatherwidget.io/js/widget.min.js\';fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}}(document,\'script\',\'weatherwidget-io-js\');<\/script>'); }); }); });

The ‘iframe’ in the link loads only for the first time the places are selected and ‘submit’ is clicked. The second time it only shows the ‘WEATHER’ href link without the iframe.

I tried the below code to reload the ‘iframe’ everytime ‘submit’ is clicked, but it doesnt work.

$("#btnSubmit").click(function() { jQuery.each($("iframe"), function() { $(this).attr({ src: $(this).attr("src") }); }); return false; });

How do I get it to load the iframe for the weather widget everytime the ‘submit’ button is clicked?

Find working code in jsfiddle: https://jsfiddle.net/s469xb0n/