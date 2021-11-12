Weatherwidget.io - Not reloading iframe on button click

I have a dynamic table where the weather of locations selected from the options need to display everytime the button ‘Submit’ is clicked. I am using the script ‘weatherwidget.io’ for showing the weather details.

$("#btnSubmit").click(function() {
jQuery('#divResult table tbody tr td').each(function ($) {
    if (jQuery(this).text() == 'Weather') jQuery(this).nextAll("td").each(function ($) {
        jQuery(this).html('<a class="weatherwidget-io" href="https://forecast7.com/en/' + jQuery(this).text() + '/" data-label_2="WEATHER" data-days="3" data-theme="original" >WEATHER</a><script>!function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];if(!d.getElementById(id)){js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src=\'https://weatherwidget.io/js/widget.min.js\';fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}}(document,\'script\',\'weatherwidget-io-js\');<\/script>');
    });
});
});

The ‘iframe’ in the link loads only for the first time the places are selected and ‘submit’ is clicked. The second time it only shows the ‘WEATHER’ href link without the iframe.

I tried the below code to reload the ‘iframe’ everytime ‘submit’ is clicked, but it doesnt work.

$("#btnSubmit").click(function() {
        jQuery.each($("iframe"), function() {
            $(this).attr({
                src: $(this).attr("src")
            });
        });
        return false;
});

How do I get it to load the iframe for the weather widget everytime the ‘submit’ button is clicked?

Find working code in jsfiddle: https://jsfiddle.net/s469xb0n/

It’s failing out because the if statement is failing after the first time because it no longer contains just Weather.

Add an else to that if statement to display jQuery(this).text() and you’ll see what I mean…

Hi DaveMaxwell. Thanks for your quick reply, much appreciated insight. My only concern is that the <a class=“weatherwidget-io” href="https://forecast7.com/en/’ is applying to the “Weather” in the ‘td’ making it a href link to the correct corresponding destination. So I believe that the if-statement seems to be working, but the second time the iframe in the link isn’t launching. (Please check the jsfiddle). Many Thanks again, awaiting your reply.