We need to require several shared files

Sometimes we need to write some duplicate
functions/classes to the themes and include in
functions.php for a custom template. I decided to create a directory called
inc (for example:
wp-content/themes/A/inc ) and build my classes there and
include it in functions.php.I also created the
autoload class.
// functions.php
include WP_DIR . '/inc/autoload.php';
But there is a problem. When I want to create another template(into
wp-content/themes ), I have to create the
inc (for example:
wp-content/themes/B/inc ) directory again and copy the previous classes and
autoload.php . In fact, templates use several
duplicate common classes .
- What do you suggest to prevent rewriting?
- Is it possible to write these classes(autoload.php, …) as a plugin in the
wp-content/pluginsdirectory and enable it? Does it make sense? Is this correct?
- Can I create a directory within the theme directory for shared classes?
- What is the WordPress solution to this issue?