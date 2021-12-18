We need to require several shared files

Sometimes we need to write some duplicate functions/classes to the themes and include in functions.php for a custom template. I decided to create a directory called inc (for example: wp-content/themes/A/inc ) and build my classes there and include it in functions.php.I also created the autoload class.

// functions.php include WP_DIR . '/inc/autoload.php';

But there is a problem. When I want to create another template(into wp-content/themes ), I have to create the inc (for example: wp-content/themes/B/inc ) directory again and copy the previous classes and autoload.php . In fact, templates use several duplicate common classes .