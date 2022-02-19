Ways to categorize programming languages

Machine code(Not language) is the lowest level.

When programming in machine code one would use a switched front panel where there are switches representing the data. The switches would be set and then a button to load the data into memory.

Assemblers are just a different way of writing machine code.

Assemblers use the machine code mnemonics to write the code. And there is a one on one relationship between machine code and the assembler mnemonic.

A step up from assemblers are macro-assemblers which essentially abstract common code blocks such as pushing the registers before entering a sub routine and popping the registers after returning from subroutines.

Then we have interpreters and compilers,

Interpreters basically read an instruction, do it and then read the next instruction. Compilers read the code several times and usually generate byte code or machine code which is stored in a file which is executed.

Some languages run as interpreters but when running generate byte code which is saved resulting in the code executing faster on the second and subsequent execution. An example of this is IBMs REXX which, at least it used to, run on every IBM computer model, even the IBM PC.

Datatypes are not restricted to higher level languages as even machine code has data types Signed and unsigned integers, characters, binary coded decimal numbers, octal and hex numbers as well as multibyte numbers. Plus whatever the programmer wants to envision.