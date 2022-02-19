Ways to categorize programming languages

I understand that there are three common types of programming languages:
- Machine languages
- Assembly languages
- high-level languages
And that:
- Machine languages have no abstraction
- Assembly language have little abstraction
- High-level languages have much abstraction (data types being the difference maker?)
Is there a standard or model or taxonomy of programming languages different than “machine-assembly-high_level”?
In other words, is this taxonomy necessary or are there more “sophisticated” or “complex” categorizations?