Ways to categorize programming languages

I understand that there are three common types of programming languages:

Machine languages

Assembly languages

high-level languages

And that:

Machine languages have no abstraction

Assembly language have little abstraction

High-level languages have much abstraction (data types being the difference maker?)

Is there a standard or model or taxonomy of programming languages different than “machine-assembly-high_level”?

In other words, is this taxonomy necessary or are there more “sophisticated” or “complex” categorizations?