Ways to categorize programming languages

General Web Dev
#1

I understand that there are three common types of programming languages:

  • Machine languages
  • Assembly languages
  • high-level languages

And that:

  • Machine languages have no abstraction
  • Assembly language have little abstraction
  • High-level languages have much abstraction (data types being the difference maker?)

Is there a standard or model or taxonomy of programming languages different than “machine-assembly-high_level”?

In other words, is this taxonomy necessary or are there more “sophisticated” or “complex” categorizations?