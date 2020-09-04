Way to remove highlight for images and button elements on mobile

Hi there,

While mobile testing out a demo website I’ve created I noticed that when you tap on either an image or one of the arrow buttons in the Gallery section (and other areas of the site), a blue highlight appears on the background of the area. Is there a way to disable this, at least for the lightbox gallery buttons?

Please see the following page for a demo (view on mobile - desktop does not appear to be affected).

https://clubrepublic.andrewcourtney.co.uk/gallery

Let me know if any other details would be helpful.

Thanks!