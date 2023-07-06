Way to extract values and then generate options tag

I have the following data I’m receiving from the service. The following console logs prints the following in browser:

console.log("Inside data"); console.log(data); Inside data [[id=1, name=BOTTLE-1], [id=2, name=BOTTLE-2], [id=4, name=BOTTLE-3]]

If I want to build a options tag using jQuery, is it easy to extract the id as 1,3 and 4 and name for the value parameter of options tag and build a select dropdown? I’m using jQuery.

For example if I’ve this JSFiddle and if I want to work it like it is showing now. Building part using append method should be easy but I am wondering if it’s easy to extract the required values