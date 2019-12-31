Watch online stream throught wordpress by server ip, not my own

Hello.

I want to watch a live TV stream through my own wordpress website.

When I use a VPN and directly connect to the streaming URL (.m3u8 file) everything is fine, but I can not always use a VPN .Unfortunately there is country IP restriction.

The point here is to make my own wordpress website [using a plugin or any other way] to load the m3u8 stream for us, by using the IP of the server on which it is installed… somehow using wordpress like a middleman/proxy… and not just loading the stream through my own IP.

How is this possible?