Warning doesnt make sense?

Im getting this warning
Warning: mysqli_fetch_assoc(): Couldn’t fetch mysqli_result in C:\Users\lurtnowski\webserver\htdocs\DCT\2\power\edit_mdp.php on line 80
I dont know what it means as the query works, but heres my code.
image

That query doesn’t look quite right to me.

here it is

$sql = 'SELECT * 
       FROM mdps 
       WHERE mdp_id = '.$mdp_id;

echo $sql;

$result = mysqli_query($conn, $sql);

When I run it

image
image1515×483 61 KB

Doesn’t that mean the query is good?

Show us your whole code inside that loop. (No idea how Mitt is seeing the query, as i can’t see it in the first image, which the forum wont let me expand for some reason.)