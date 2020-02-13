Im getting this warning
Warning: mysqli_fetch_assoc(): Couldn’t fetch mysqli_result in C:\Users\lurtnowski\webserver\htdocs\DCT\2\power\edit_mdp.php on line 80
I dont know what it means as the query works, but heres my code.
Warning doesnt make sense?
That query doesn’t look quite right to me.
here it is
$sql = 'SELECT *
FROM mdps
WHERE mdp_id = '.$mdp_id;
echo $sql;
$result = mysqli_query($conn, $sql);
When I run it
Doesn’t that mean the query is good?
Show us your whole code inside that loop. (No idea how Mitt is seeing the query, as i can’t see it in the first image, which the forum wont let me expand for some reason.)
ask for errors:
mysqli_report(MYSQLI_REPORT_ERROR | MYSQLI_REPORT_STRICT);
EDIT
Should it not be:
WHERE 'id' == 'mdp_id';
SQL syntax is slightly different than php syntax. So the answer is no.
I’d still like to see the loop. I have a suspicion you’ve got a mysqli_free_result hiding at the bottom of it that’s screwing you up…
You’re probably a sitting duck for SQL Injection attacks as you’re just plugging the value for $mdp_id directly into the query, you should be using prepared statements
Its a strange warning, here a screewngrab of it on my server
the query works, but I still get the warning, heres the php
<?php
session_start();
if(isset($_SESSION['email'])) {
include "../conn.php";
$generator_id = (int)$_GET['id'];
$sql = 'SELECT *
FROM generators
WHERE generator_id = '.$generator_id;
//echo $sql;
$result = mysqli_query($conn, $sql);
?>
HTML CODE
...
...
<?php
if (mysqli_num_rows($result) > 0) {
while($generator_row = mysqli_fetch_assoc($result)) {
?>
HTML CODE
<?php
}
}
?>
ok, ive been using
https://www.tutorialrepublic.com/php-reference/php-mysqli-functions.php
for a tutorial, should I not, and use PDO instead?
or follow
This is a good tutorial on PDO.