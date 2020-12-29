Warning: call_user_func() expects parameter 1 to be a valid callback, #2387

Here my main template code
if ( in_array ( 'woocommerce/woocommerce.php', apply_filters( 'active_plugins', get_option ( 'active_plugins' )))){
if ( !class_exists ( 'CI_Core' )){
class CI_Core {
public function __construct(){
// include class
require( CI_PATH .'/inc/class-admin-settings.php');
//Hooks
add_action('woocommerce_after_add_to_cart_button', array( $this, 'ci_cart_content_text '), 10, 0 );
}
}
$init = new CI_Core();
}
}
Here my errors template code
if ( !class_exists( 'Ci_Cart_Text')) {
class Ci_Cart_Text {
public function ci_cart_content_text () {
// for only test
echo 'Hello';
}
}
}
if you give me the best suggestion, then it will very help full.
Thanks again