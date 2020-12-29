Warning: call_user_func() expects parameter 1 to be a valid callback, #2387

#1 
add_action('woocommerce_after_add_to_cart_button', array( $this, 'ci_cart_text'), 10, 0 );

Warning: call_user_func() expects parameter 1 to be a valid callback, class ‘Ci_Simple_Features’ does not have a method ‘ci_cart_text’ in C:\xampp\htdocs\theme\wp-includes\class-wp-hook.php on line 285

Someone, please help

Thanks in advance

#2

Could this possible be of help?

#3

you might want to make sure you’ve loaded everything you think you’ve loaded.

#4

Here my main template code

if ( in_array ( 'woocommerce/woocommerce.php', apply_filters( 'active_plugins', get_option ( 'active_plugins' )))){
	if ( !class_exists ( 'CI_Core' )){
     class CI_Core {
		 
		public function __construct(){
			
        // include class
		require( CI_PATH .'/inc/class-admin-settings.php');
		
		//Hooks 
		add_action('woocommerce_after_add_to_cart_button', array( $this, 'ci_cart_content_text '), 10, 0 );
	    }			
	 }
	 
	 $init = new CI_Core();
	 
	}		 
 }

Here my errors template code

if ( !class_exists( 'Ci_Cart_Text')) {
	class Ci_Cart_Text {
		public function ci_cart_content_text () {
               // for only test 
			echo 'Hello';
		}
	}
}

if you give me the best suggestion, then it will very help full.

Thanks again

#5

These two things are not called the same name…

#6

sorry for that
I have changed the function name
this is right public function ci_cart_content_text ()
please suggest me,

Thanks again

#7

I am new in this section, so please do not mind
Give me the best suggestion

#8

If you’ve changed it, is it still giving you the same error?

#9

Yes
Thanks