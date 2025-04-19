Want to improve my Javascript skills to use it in my current website

Hello everybody,
I am working on the website of an IVF Centre to improve the user experience from JavaScript itself. We are thinking about features like a dynamic appointment booking form, interactive treatment timelines, and perhaps a cost calculator that would give real-time updates.
I’d love to see how JavaScript is being used in framing interactive features in medical websites or improvements in healthcare. Mostly, I’m after:
-
Best practices for form validation and user input handling.
-
Interactive UI widgets for the selection of medical services.
-
Performance tips loading JavaScript efficiently on the healthcare site.
Are there any good libraries or frameworks for clean and accessible front-end JS?
Has anyone built something like this already for a clinic, a hospital or a fertility centre? Ideas or sample codes would be amazing!
Any help is very much appreciated.