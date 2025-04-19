Want to improve my Javascript skills to use it in my current website

Hello everybody,

I am working on the website of an IVF Centre to improve the user experience from JavaScript itself. We are thinking about features like a dynamic appointment booking form, interactive treatment timelines, and perhaps a cost calculator that would give real-time updates.

I’d love to see how JavaScript is being used in framing interactive features in medical websites or improvements in healthcare. Mostly, I’m after:

Best practices for form validation and user input handling.

Interactive UI widgets for the selection of medical services.

Performance tips loading JavaScript efficiently on the healthcare site.

Are there any good libraries or frameworks for clean and accessible front-end JS?

Has anyone built something like this already for a clinic, a hospital or a fertility centre? Ideas or sample codes would be amazing!

Any help is very much appreciated.