Want to create a frame which showes up by clicking a button

JavaScript
Hello!
im new to html and Javascript and wanted to create a button which makes my frame visible and invisible.
I googled a lot and could make text invisible and visible but that has not worked with my frame! : /
The “frame” is a div class.

Thank you : )

Welcome to this forum :smile:

It’s better not to call a <div> a frame because HTML frames are something else.

Here is one way of toggling visibility of the <div> (giving the <div> an ID of “frame”):

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html id="html">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<style>
#frame {visibility:hidden; border: 1px solid red;}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<button id="toggle">Toggle visibility</button>
<div id="frame">
<p>Paragraph in div</p>
</div>
<script>
document.getElementById("toggle").addEventListener("click",toggleVis);
function toggleVis(){
  frm = document.getElementById("frame");
  if(frm.style.visibility != "visible"){
    frm.style.visibility = "visible";
  }
  else{
    frm.style.visibility = "hidden";
  }
}
</script>
</body>
</html>

The CSS visibility:hidden ensures the <div> is initially hidden. However it does not set the element’s .style.visibility property to “hidden”. I have therefore used not equal (!=) in the function to ensure the visibility changes on the first click of the button.

Note the addEventListener needs to come after the HTML for the button. This is why I have put the JavaScript after the HTML for the elements. When the page loads into a browser the addEventListener is executed but the function is not executed until the button is clicked.

Thank You So Much!

but i have one question, can i use a class instead of an id? I usually use Classes : )
Greetings. And do i need to add the script in the Html or can i link the Script file too ?

Classes are better to use when there is an expectation that there may be more than one of that type of element.

With the frame there is expected to be only one of them, which is why the unique identifier is preferred in that case.

Thank You!
Learned Something new!

Maybe i have too many Questions, and maybe its the wrong topic but is there a way to add Buttons and Images in this Box which will dissapear too, or do i have to make a script for every Part?
Thank You!

Thank You Again but i have some problems.

I added the script, maybe i did wrong could you help me, i would really apreciate it!
Thank You :slight_smile:

HTML:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <script src="Doge Clicker.js"></script>
    <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="Doge Clicker CSS.css" media="screen" />
    <body>     
      <h1 class="BigHeadingClickButton">DogeClicker</h1>
      <br>
      <button class="AddDogecoin"  > CLICK</button>  
       <img class="HMMDoge" src="">
       <img class="DogecoinFoto" src=""> 
      <h6 class="DogecoinBalance">DOGECOIN:</h6>
      <button class="Shop">Doge Shop</button>
      <br>
      <button class="Settings">Settings</button>
      <br>
      <button class="Market">Doge Market</button>
      <br>
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
      <button id="Research">Doge Labor</button>
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
      <br>  
      <button class="DogeBase">Doge Base </button> 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      <div class="ToggleResearch"></div>
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
        </body>           
    </body>
  </html>
  
CSS:
.BigHeadingClickButton {
    text-align: center;
    width: 1000px;
    border-radius: 10px;  
    background-color: rgb(97, 97, 97);  
    color: white;    
    font-family: cursive;      
}
  body {
    background: radial-gradient( rgb(255, 255, 255), rgb(180, 180, 180), rgb(255, 214, 214) );
       visibility: visible;
 }  

.AddDogecoin {
    background-color: silver;
    color: rgb(0, 247, 255);
    padding: 5px;
    border-radius: 50px;
    width: 300px;
    height: 300px;
    font-family: cursive;
    font-size: 50px;
    background-image: "HMMDoge";
}
.Settings {
   font-family: cursive;
   border-radius: 20px;
   background-color: lime;
   font-size: 20px;
}

.HMMDoge {
   position: relative; right: 270px;
position: relative; bottom: 45px;  
opacity: 90%;   
      
}

.DogecoinFoto {
width: 180px;
height: 100px;    
position: relative; left: 1200px;
position: relative; bottom: 200px;

}
.DogecoinBalance {
position: relative; bottom: 440px;
position: relative; left: 1500px;
color: gold;
background: linear-gradient(gold silver grey);
font-size: 20px;
font-family: cursive;

}
.Shop{
background-color:magenta;
border-radius: 20px;
font-family: cursive;
font-size: 20px;

}
.Market{
background-color: orangered;
font-family: cursive;
font-size: 20px;
border-radius: 20px;
}
--------------------------------------------------------------------
#Research {
font-family: cursive;
font-size: 20px;
border-radius: 20px;
background-color: aqua;
}
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
.DogeBase {
   font-family: cursive;
   font-size: 20px;
   border-radius: 20px;
   background-color: gold;
}
------------------------------------------------------------
#ToggleResearch {
   visibility: hidden;
   border: 3px solid grey;
}
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Java Script:
document.getElementById("Research").addEventListener("click",toggleVis);
function toggleVis(){
  frm = document.getElementById("ToggleResearch");
  if(frm.style.visibility != "visible"){
    frm.style.visibility = "visible";
  }
  else{
    frm.style.visibility = "hidden";
  }
}
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

as You can see i added No Text in the Box, is that okay or is it the issue?