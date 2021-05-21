Want to create a frame which showes up by clicking a button

Thank You Again but i have some problems.
I added the script, maybe i did wrong could you help me, i would really apreciate it!
Thank You
HTML:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<script src="Doge Clicker.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="Doge Clicker CSS.css" media="screen" />
<body>
<h1 class="BigHeadingClickButton">DogeClicker</h1>
<br>
<button class="AddDogecoin" > CLICK</button>
<img class="HMMDoge" src="">
<img class="DogecoinFoto" src="">
<h6 class="DogecoinBalance">DOGECOIN:</h6>
<button class="Shop">Doge Shop</button>
<br>
<button class="Settings">Settings</button>
<br>
<button class="Market">Doge Market</button>
<br>
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
<button id="Research">Doge Labor</button>
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
<br>
<button class="DogeBase">Doge Base </button>
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
<div class="ToggleResearch"></div>
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
</body>
</body>
</html>
CSS:
.BigHeadingClickButton {
text-align: center;
width: 1000px;
border-radius: 10px;
background-color: rgb(97, 97, 97);
color: white;
font-family: cursive;
}
body {
background: radial-gradient( rgb(255, 255, 255), rgb(180, 180, 180), rgb(255, 214, 214) );
visibility: visible;
}
.AddDogecoin {
background-color: silver;
color: rgb(0, 247, 255);
padding: 5px;
border-radius: 50px;
width: 300px;
height: 300px;
font-family: cursive;
font-size: 50px;
background-image: "HMMDoge";
}
.Settings {
font-family: cursive;
border-radius: 20px;
background-color: lime;
font-size: 20px;
}
.HMMDoge {
position: relative; right: 270px;
position: relative; bottom: 45px;
opacity: 90%;
}
.DogecoinFoto {
width: 180px;
height: 100px;
position: relative; left: 1200px;
position: relative; bottom: 200px;
}
.DogecoinBalance {
position: relative; bottom: 440px;
position: relative; left: 1500px;
color: gold;
background: linear-gradient(gold silver grey);
font-size: 20px;
font-family: cursive;
}
.Shop{
background-color:magenta;
border-radius: 20px;
font-family: cursive;
font-size: 20px;
}
.Market{
background-color: orangered;
font-family: cursive;
font-size: 20px;
border-radius: 20px;
}
--------------------------------------------------------------------
#Research {
font-family: cursive;
font-size: 20px;
border-radius: 20px;
background-color: aqua;
}
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
.DogeBase {
font-family: cursive;
font-size: 20px;
border-radius: 20px;
background-color: gold;
}
------------------------------------------------------------
#ToggleResearch {
visibility: hidden;
border: 3px solid grey;
}
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Java Script:
document.getElementById("Research").addEventListener("click",toggleVis);
function toggleVis(){
frm = document.getElementById("ToggleResearch");
if(frm.style.visibility != "visible"){
frm.style.visibility = "visible";
}
else{
frm.style.visibility = "hidden";
}
}
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
as You can see i added No Text in the Box, is that okay or is it the issue?