Want to create a frame which showes up by clicking a button

It’s better not to call a <div> a frame because HTML frames are something else.

Here is one way of toggling visibility of the <div> (giving the <div> an ID of “frame”):

<!DOCTYPE html> <html id="html"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <style> #frame {visibility:hidden; border: 1px solid red;} </style> </head> <body> <button id="toggle">Toggle visibility</button> <div id="frame"> <p>Paragraph in div</p> </div> <script> document.getElementById("toggle").addEventListener("click",toggleVis); function toggleVis(){ frm = document.getElementById("frame"); if(frm.style.visibility != "visible"){ frm.style.visibility = "visible"; } else{ frm.style.visibility = "hidden"; } } </script> </body> </html>

The CSS visibility:hidden ensures the <div> is initially hidden. However it does not set the element’s .style.visibility property to “hidden”. I have therefore used not equal (!=) in the function to ensure the visibility changes on the first click of the button.

Note the addEventListener needs to come after the HTML for the button. This is why I have put the JavaScript after the HTML for the elements. When the page loads into a browser the addEventListener is executed but the function is not executed until the button is clicked.