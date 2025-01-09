Want to change javascript addEventListener from mouseover hover to click

Ive created a map with svg hotspots. hovering over numbers on the map show an info card for that location, and hovering off hides it again. I need to change the addEventListener to click to show the info card, and click again hide it.

Or any other way so that it will work on mobile. My level of javascript is basicly cut and paste.

this is example code of one of the svg paths with info card that shows and hides on hover addEventListener:





This the javascript:

and this is the link to the working map

https://illomaps.net/comox_hotlist.html

Ive been stuck on this for awhile, any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.