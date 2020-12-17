Want to add testimonials to my wp site and adjust a few things on the site

Hi there sitepoint members,

hope you all are doing fine.

Recently I fired a developer who was hired to make my website. Reason being he was not listening to the instructions but doing whatever he thought was right. He made a mess on the site.

Now I am doing all the developing my self.

I need help in adjusting a few things on my site.

I want to add testimonials on my websites front page. how can I do that? which plugin can help me with that?

I don’t have alot of experience in wordpress development.

second, how can I add blog to my website? urls we usually see like example.com/blog(s)

how can I add it to my site.

third, there is and HTML error shown whenever the site is loading. Not sure what it’s.

can you tell me what it might be?

thanks a lot for all the help.