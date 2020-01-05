Waiting for available socket… and other video related issues

#1

I’ve been doing testing for the last 20 minutes. There definitely seems to be an issue with Firefox. But sadly, after viewing maybe 100 videos, in Chrome I see a message in the status bar: “Waiting for available socket…”

It seems to me that there are processes associated with viewing all of these videos that are not getting turned off/stopped/quit. (In programming, I guess this would be called a “memory leak”?)

When I look in Activity Monitor on my Mac, I see…

Firefox: 49 threads

Chrome: 35 threads
Google Chrome Helper: 84 threads

Any ideas what the problem is?

Shut off video and close window
#2

I have looked everywhere online for a solution but no luck.

Sounds like it is not an uncommon problem, but the only solutions I see is for the user to flush their cookies and cache or hack the browser’s settings.

Is there something I can do programmatically so this doesn’t happen?

(I thought that @Paul_Wilkins help above would fix this issue…) :confused:

#3

The JavaScript work we were doing to stop the video when someone’s finished with it, doesn’t seem to be related to the problem.

Can you please supply us with a way to experience the same problem, so that we can more directly troubleshoot the issue.

