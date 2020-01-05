Waiting for available socket… and other video related issues

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: The JavaScript work we were doing to stop the video when someone’s finished with it, doesn’t seem to be related to the problem.

It sure seems related to me, which is why I asked in my original thread.

Paul_Wilkins: Paul_Wilkins: Can you please supply us with a way to experience the same problem, so that we can more directly troubleshoot the issue.

That is a tricky one, because it would basically require me posting my whole code base here.

If you Google…

“Waiting for available socket”

“How to fix awaiting for available socket”

“Chrome waiting for available socket”

…then you’ll see this problem is pretty common. Unfortunately the only real solutions I have seen is for the user to go in and clear out cookies and cache or hack Chrome’s settings.

There is a similar issue with Firefox. (Trying to find that error message wording.)

The gist of what I have read is that if you try to load too many videos that it overwhelmes the browser and it locks up. (Which is why I was hoping you Close code would help free up browser resources.)

I think this is a design issue with what Coothead helped me out with…

What I wanted was a way for people to be able to listen to music continuously while viewing photos in a given gallery. My original design was that you go into a gallery, click on a thumbnail, and a new page loaded with an enlarged photo. That worked great for viewing, but it killed the ability to keep listening to a song in the < audio > control in the photo-gallery.php page.

While I think it is really nifty how Coothead showed me how to use CSS to create a photo-gallery.php and photo-details.php page all in one, apparently Firefox and Chrome don’t like that.

I am willing to share code, but I’m afraid this one might require I upload my entire website which is sort of a problem…

Lastly, I did discover last night that when this issue happens - at least in Chrome - if I just did a cmd + R that it would refresh the browser and things would work again, although sometimes you’d lose your place in the gallery, PLUS you can’t expect users to do that as it looks sloppy. (My code doesn’t really work, so when it stops working, please refresh your browser!)