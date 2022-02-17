Waiting for a loop to finish using Promises

First off I confess somewhat out of my depth here, especially with recursion and promises, but I have had a go.

Recursion and promise tests

Started with some simpler tasks.

const countdown = (n) => { return (n !== 1) ? new Promise( (resolve, reject) => setTimeout( () => resolve(countdown(n-1)), 2000 ) ) : n } const sum = ([x, y, ...rest]) => { return (y !== undefined) ? new Promise( (resolve, reject) => setTimeout( () => resolve(sum([x + y, ...rest])), 1000 ) ) : x }

I could be well off here but does this condition equate to dealing with a promise, data to come?

typeof currentBody[prop] === 'object' && prop != 'structuredDataNodes'

walkobj with callback function

I have kind of built the following on that basis, again with a timeOut for simulation. walkObj expects a source object, and a callback function to make any edits.

const walkObj = async(source, fn, parentKey) => { const clone = source.constructor() for (const key of Object.keys(source)) { // your condition here possibly? if (typeof source[key] === 'object') { clone[key] = await new Promise( (resolve, reject) => setTimeout( () => resolve(walkObj(source[key], fn, key)), 2000 ) ) } // if the callback doesn't edit the property e.g. returns undefined // the existing property is assigned as is else clone[key] = fn(source, key, parentKey) ?? source[key] } return clone }

Sample object and callback

const person = { id: 1, personalInfo: { name: ['Fred', 'Flinstone'], address: { road: '222 Rocky Way', city: 'Bedrock', zip: '70777' } } } // callback for walkobj const personEdits = (source, key, parentKey) => { if (parentKey === 'name') { return source[key].toUpperCase() } if (key === 'zip') { return source[key].replaceAll(/\d/g, 'X') } }

Test

walkObj(person, personEdits) .then(console.log) // edited person .then(() => console.log(person)) // original person

Output

// edited object { id: 1, personalInfo: { name: [ 'FRED', 'FLINSTONE' ], address: { road: '222 Rocky Way', city: 'Bedrock', zip: 'XXXXX' } } } // source object { id: 1, personalInfo: { name: [ 'Fred', 'Flinstone' ], address: { road: '222 Rocky Way', city: 'Bedrock', zip: '70777' } } }

It has been very much a learning exercise, and I’m sure it’s possibly flawed, but maybe there is something to get out of it.

codepen here