Waiting for a loop to finish using Promises

JavaScript
#1

I am using the fetch API to make a RESTfull request to an API endpoint that returns a response with data that I need to iterate over and update properties on the response, after converting to a JSON object. I need the function that updates the properties to complete before passing the new object to a “POST” request to create a new asset on the server based on the new object. Currently, with the code below, I am getting a stack overflow error with the function “getUpdatedBody”, I am sure it has to do with the nature of using Promises with a recursive function. Could someone look this over and let me know if something is incorrect with my syntax or if there is a better way to accomplish this? Thanks!

fetch("http://<my uri>/api/v1/read/page/<site name>/_prototypes/events/event?<credentials>"
  )
  .then(r => r.json())
  .then(data => {
    if(data.success) {
        const currentBody = data.asset;
    
    const getUpdatedBody = async () => {
        for(const prop in currentBody) {
            return new Promise( async (resolve, reject) => {
                if (typeof currentBody[prop] === 'object' && prop != 'structuredDataNodes') {
                    await getUpdatedBody(currentBody[prop]);
                } else 
                    if(prop['body-text']) {
                        prop['body-text'] = 'Body text from API'; 
                } else
                    if(prop['start']) {
                        prop['start'] = '1478059200000';
                } else
                    if(prop === 'name') {
                        prop.name = 'New event from API';
                } else
                    if(prop === 'parentFolderPath') {
                        prop.parentFolderPath = 'news/events/2020/10'
                }
            }); 
        }
    }
        getUpdatedBody().then(newBody => {
            fetch("http:<my uri>/api/v1/create?<credentials>", {
            method: 'POST',
            body: JSON.stringify(newBody)
          })
            .then(r => r.json())
            .then(data2 => {
              if (data2.success)
                console.log('Success');
              else
                console.log('Error occurred when issuing an edit: ' + data.message);
            });
        });
    } else {
      console.log('Error occurred when issuing a read: ' + data.message);
    }
  });
#2

You have a return inside for-loop, which means that only the first iteration of the loop will be executed and then you immediately leave the function

Try to swap these lines

        for(const prop in currentBody) {
            return new Promise( async (resolve, reject) => {
#3

First off I confess somewhat out of my depth here, especially with recursion and promises, but I have had a go.

Recursion and promise tests

Started with some simpler tasks.

const countdown = (n) => {
    return (n !== 1)
      ? new Promise(
           (resolve, reject) => setTimeout(
             () => resolve(countdown(n-1)), 2000
           )
        )
      : n
}
 
const sum = ([x, y, ...rest]) => {
    return (y !== undefined)
      ? new Promise(
          (resolve, reject) => setTimeout(
            () => resolve(sum([x + y, ...rest])), 1000
          )           
        )
      : x
}

I could be well off here but does this condition equate to dealing with a promise, data to come?

typeof currentBody[prop] === 'object' && prop != 'structuredDataNodes'

walkobj with callback function

I have kind of built the following on that basis, again with a timeOut for simulation. walkObj expects a source object, and a callback function to make any edits.

const walkObj = async(source, fn, parentKey) => {

  const clone = source.constructor()
  
  for (const key of Object.keys(source)) {
    // your condition here possibly?
    if (typeof source[key] === 'object') {
      
      clone[key] = await new Promise(
          (resolve, reject) => setTimeout(
              () => resolve(walkObj(source[key], fn, key)), 2000
          )           
      ) 
    }
    // if the callback doesn't edit the property e.g. returns undefined 
    // the existing property is assigned as is
    else clone[key] = fn(source, key, parentKey) ?? source[key]
  }
  
  return clone
}

Sample object and callback

const person = {
    id: 1,

    personalInfo: {
        name: ['Fred', 'Flinstone'],
        address: {
            road: '222 Rocky Way',
            city: 'Bedrock',
            zip: '70777'
        }
    }
}

// callback for walkobj
const personEdits = (source, key, parentKey) => {
  
  if (parentKey === 'name') {
      return source[key].toUpperCase()
  }
  
  if (key === 'zip') {
      return source[key].replaceAll(/\d/g, 'X')
  }
}

Test

walkObj(person, personEdits)
  .then(console.log) // edited person
  .then(() => console.log(person)) // original person

Output

// edited object
{
  id: 1,
  personalInfo: {
    name: [
      'FRED',
      'FLINSTONE'
    ],
    address: {
      road: '222 Rocky Way',
      city: 'Bedrock',
      zip: 'XXXXX'
    }
  }
}

// source object
{
  id: 1,
  personalInfo: {
    name: [
      'Fred',
      'Flinstone'
    ],
    address: {
      road: '222 Rocky Way',
      city: 'Bedrock',
      zip: '70777'
    }
  }
}

It has been very much a learning exercise, and I’m sure it’s possibly flawed, but maybe there is something to get out of it.

codepen here

#4

I would collect all promises in an array and execute Promise.all.

Same concept as fork join in rxjs.

1 Like
#5

I did have three things that came to mind whilst working on that code.

  1. Would Promise.all be fitting here
  2. I wonder if RxJS would provide a more elegant solution.
  3. I wonder if @windbeneathmywings has something to say on the matter :smiley:

When I have time, I will look at how that maybe implemented with a nested structure of promises. In the meantime, any clues?

With regards RxJS, struggling at the moment to find decent tutorials/guides. Most are either 4-5 years old, or if current just reference guides rather than in practice.