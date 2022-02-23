Waiting for a loop to finish using Promises

Here is a version with a bit more fine-grained control.

The bodyReplacements object now has a parent object which you can use to single out selected parent properties like ‘structuredDataNodes’ and replace their child properties separately.

Otherwise if the current parent doesn’t match one of the selected parent keys then we go to the child object instead for some default property edits.

If at a later date you want to make unique edits to say ‘metaData’, you can just add those to the bodyReplacements’ parent object.

.then(function (data) { const bodyReplacements = { // edits with a matching parent key parent: { // in this case 'structuredDataNodes' structuredDataNodes: { 'body-text': () => 'new body text value', 'start': () => 'new start value', 'end': () => 'new end value' } }, // default child replacements child: { 'body-text': () => 'Body text from API', 'start': () => '1478059200000', 'name': () => 'New event from API', 'parentFolderPath': () => 'news/events/2020/10' } } // walkObj callback const bodyEdits = (key, prop, parentKey) => { const replaceFrom = (parentKey) ? userReplacements.parent[parentKey] || userReplacements.child : undefined return replaceFrom && replaceFrom[key]?.(prop) } return walkObj(data.assets, bodyEdits) })

Body edits

A breakdown of the new bodyEdits callback function

const replaceFrom = (parentKey)

Do we even have a parentKey?

? userReplacements.parent[parentKey] || userReplacements.child

If so replaceFrom will be assigned either a matching parent property e.g. parent.structuredDataNodes or the default child object

: undefined

If there is no parent key it will be assigned undefined

return replaceFrom && replaceFrom[key]?.(prop)

We then return either undefined or try to match the current key, say for instance ‘body-text’ and if it has that property call the function passing in it’s current value.

If we don’t find the current key in our replacements, say ‘createdBy’ we just return undefined

Note I am making use of the logical And operator here (&&) which if replaceFrom is undefined will return undefined otherwise it will return the right hand side. It might be better to be a little less cryptic, but will leave it for now.

const x = undefined const y = 'A string' const z = {} // empty object x && 'this value' // undefined y && 'this value' // 'this value' z && 'this value' // 'this value'

Oh and a codepen demonstrating it in action. In this example I wanted the ‘name’ property inside ‘company’ to receive a unique value to the other ‘name’ properties.

codepen here