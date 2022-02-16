Waiting for a loop to finish using Promises

I am using the fetch API to make a RESTfull request to an API endpoint that returns a response with data that I need to iterate over and update properties on the response, after converting to a JSON object. I need the function that updates the properties to complete before passing the new object to a “POST” request to create a new asset on the server based on the new object. Currently, with the code below, I am getting a stack overflow error with the function “getUpdatedBody”, I am sure it has to do with the nature of using Promises with a recursive function. Could someone look this over and let me know if something is incorrect with my syntax or if there is a better way to accomplish this? Thanks!

fetch("http://<my uri>/api/v1/read/page/<site name>/_prototypes/events/event?<credentials>" ) .then(r => r.json()) .then(data => { if(data.success) { const currentBody = data.asset; const getUpdatedBody = async () => { for(const prop in currentBody) { return new Promise( async (resolve, reject) => { if (typeof currentBody[prop] === 'object' && prop != 'structuredDataNodes') { await getUpdatedBody(currentBody[prop]); } else if(prop['body-text']) { prop['body-text'] = 'Body text from API'; } else if(prop['start']) { prop['start'] = '1478059200000'; } else if(prop === 'name') { prop.name = 'New event from API'; } else if(prop === 'parentFolderPath') { prop.parentFolderPath = 'news/events/2020/10' } }); } } getUpdatedBody().then(newBody => { fetch("http:<my uri>/api/v1/create?<credentials>", { method: 'POST', body: JSON.stringify(newBody) }) .then(r => r.json()) .then(data2 => { if (data2.success) console.log('Success'); else console.log('Error occurred when issuing an edit: ' + data.message); }); }); } else { console.log('Error occurred when issuing a read: ' + data.message); } });