Waiting for a loop to finish using Promises

svoltmer1: svoltmer1: To answer your question, typeof currentBody[prop] === ‘object’ && prop != ‘structuredDataNodes’, deals with the recursion into the JSON object, which has some nested properties that contain arrays of objects.

So this is just a JSON object, which contains arrays and objects. That’s it?

I don’t see the need on that basis for promises at all. The walkObj function could be simplified to

const walkObj = (source, fn, parentKey) => { for (const [key, prop] of Object.entries(source)) { source[key] = (typeof prop === 'object') ? walkObj(prop, fn, key) : fn(key, prop, parentKey) ?? prop } return source }

Given you are dealing with the resolved object from Response.json(), if you wanted to work with a clone of that object — normally good practice — you could use JSON.stringify and JSON.parse to do that.

const newBody = walkObj( JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(currentBody)), // clone currentBody first bodyEdits // callback to edit )

You only seem to be replacing properties based on keys, so I was thinking about a better way of doing that rather than if this else that etc.

You could group those replacements into an object e.g.

const bodyReplacements = { 'body-text': 'Body text from API', 'start': '1478059200000', 'name': 'New event from API', 'parentFolderPath': 'news/events/2020/10' }

Your replacement callback function could then just access those props based on a given key

// will return the bodyReplacements property if that key matches // otherwise undefined const bodyEdits = (key, prop, parentKey) => { // exclude 'structuredDataNodes' here rather than in walkObj return (parentKey !== 'structuredDataNodes') ? bodyReplacements[key] : undefined }

My tests with the following data

const body = { id: 1, structuredDataNodes: { name: 'don\'t touch' }, nestedData: { name: 'xxx', someData: { start: 'xxx', nestedArray: [{parentFolderPath: 'xxx'}] } } }

Outputted

// body { id: 1, structuredDataNodes: { 'name': 'don\'t touch' }, nestedData: { name: 'xxx', someData: { start: 'xxx', nestedArray: [{parentFolderPath: 'xxx'}] } } } // newBody { id: 1, structuredDataNodes: { name: 'don\'t touch' }, nestedData: { name: 'New event from API', someData: { start: '1478059200000', nestedArray: [{parentFolderPath: 'news/events/2020/10'}] } } }

codepen here (Note: you will need to open console)