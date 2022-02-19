Waiting for a loop to finish using Promises

Hi @svoltmer1, I know a lot to go through. This has been a bit of a learning exercise for me too.

walkObj utility function

This is an update to the walkobj, an asynchronous version

/** * walkObj * @param {Object} source - source object to edit * @param {Function} callback - callback to make edits * @param {Array} excludedKeys - list of excluded keys not to traverse * @returns {Object} returns edited clone of source object */ const walkObj = function (source, callback, excludedKeys = []) { const notExcluded = (key, excluded) => !excluded.some(excludedKey => key === excludedKey) const walkObjectEdit = async (source, fn, parentKey) => { for (const [key, prop] of Object.entries(source)) { source[key] = (typeof prop === 'object' && notExcluded(key, excludedKeys)) ? await new Promise((resolve, reject) => resolve(walkObjectEdit(prop, fn, key))) : fn(key, prop, parentKey) ?? prop } return source } // pass in a clone of the source object return walkObjectEdit(JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(source)), callback) }

You can see it takes a source object, a callback to make edits and an array holding a list of properties you don’t want to traverse and edit. So in your case invoked like this.

return walkObj(data.assets, bodyEdits, ['structuredDataNodes'])

fetch, parse and post

Based on your code, this is how I imagine the code would be formatted — obviously I can’t test this.

fetch('http://<my uri>/api/v1/read/page/<site name>/_prototypes/events/event?<credentials>') .then(response => response.json()) .then(function (data) { // replaced with methods, which should give a bit more flexibility const bodyReplacements = { 'body-text': (text) => 'Body text from API', 'start': (start) => '1478059200000', 'name': (name) => 'New event from API', 'parentFolderPath': (path) => 'news/events/2020/10' } // will only call the method ?.(prop) if the key exists or return undefined const bodyEdits = (key, prop, parentKey) => bodyReplacements[key]?.(prop) return walkObj(data.assets, bodyEdits, ['structuredDataNodes']) }) .then(newBody => { return fetch('http:<my uri>/api/v1/create?<credentials>', { method: 'POST', body: JSON.stringify(newBody) }) }) .then(response => response.json(response)) .then(data => { console.log( (data.success) ? 'Success' : `Error occurred when issuing an edit: ${data.message}` ) }) .catch(console.log)

Simple test using jsonplaceholder

This is a test I did with jsonPlaceholder and it appears to function correctly.

fetch('https://jsonplaceholder.typicode.com/users') .then(response => response.json()) .then(function (users) { const userReplacements = { name: (name) => name.toUpperCase(), zipcode: (zip) => zip.replaceAll(/\d/g, 'X'), phone: (number) => 'Call Me', lat: (latitude) => latitude.replaceAll(/\d/g, 'X') } const userEdits = (key, prop, parentKey) => userReplacements[key]?.(prop) return walkObj(users, userEdits, ['company', 'geo']) }) .then(newUsers => console.log(JSON.stringify(newUsers, null, 2))) .catch(console.log)

codepen

Will be interested to see how you get on