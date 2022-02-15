Waiting for a loop to finish using Promises

JavaScript
#1

I am using the fetch API to make a RESTfull request to an API endpoint that returns a response with data that I need to iterate over and update properties on the response, after converting to a JSON object. I need the function that updates the properties to complete before passing the new object to a “POST” request to create a new asset on the server based on the new object. Currently, with the code below, I am getting a stack overflow error with the function “getUpdatedBody”, I am sure it has to do with the nature of using Promises with a recursive function. Could someone look this over and let me know if something is incorrect with my syntax or if there is a better way to accomplish this? Thanks!

fetch("http://<my uri>/api/v1/read/page/<site name>/_prototypes/events/event?<credentials>"
  )
  .then(r => r.json())
  .then(data => {
    if(data.success) {
        const currentBody = data.asset;
    
    const getUpdatedBody = async () => {
        for(const prop in currentBody) {
            return new Promise( async (resolve, reject) => {
                if (typeof currentBody[prop] === 'object' && prop != 'structuredDataNodes') {
                    await getUpdatedBody(currentBody[prop]);
                } else 
                    if(prop['body-text']) {
                        prop['body-text'] = 'Body text from API'; 
                } else
                    if(prop['start']) {
                        prop['start'] = '1478059200000';
                } else
                    if(prop === 'name') {
                        prop.name = 'New event from API';
                } else
                    if(prop === 'parentFolderPath') {
                        prop.parentFolderPath = 'news/events/2020/10'
                }
            }); 
        }
    }
        getUpdatedBody().then(newBody => {
            fetch("http:<my uri>/api/v1/create?<credentials>", {
            method: 'POST',
            body: JSON.stringify(newBody)
          })
            .then(r => r.json())
            .then(data2 => {
              if (data2.success)
                console.log('Success');
              else
                console.log('Error occurred when issuing an edit: ' + data.message);
            });
        });
    } else {
      console.log('Error occurred when issuing a read: ' + data.message);
    }
  });