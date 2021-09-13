W3C CSS Validator results: Parse Error

Hi,
I’m having a issue with css coding for div element. I see the content for the box, but no box as well as the box float to the right of the page. I would appreciate input. I also corrected two typo Thank you.

16 Parse Error [: 5px solid black: padding: 15px; width: 275px; height: 275px; float: left; } ]

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
  <head>
	<meta charset= "utf-8">
           <title>Vance_project2.html</title>
  </head>
 <style>
{
    box-sizing: border-box; 
    background: #DCDCDC; 
	border: 5px solid black:
	padding: 15px;
	width: 275px;
	height: 275px;
	float: right;
}	
</style>

<body>

<div class="cast">
  <h2>Favorite Movie: The Wiz</h2>
  <h2>Release Date: 1978</h2>
      <h5 class="cast">Diana Ross as Dorothy</h5>
      <h5 class="cast">Theresa Merritt as Aunt Em</h5>
	  <h5 class="cast">Stanley Green as Uncle Henry</h5>
	  <h5 class="cast">Michael Jackson as Scarecrow</h5>
	  <h5 class="cast">Nippy Russell as Tinman</h5>
	  <h5 class="cast">Ted Ross as Lion</h5>
	  <h5 class="cast">Mable King as Evillene</h5>
	  <h5 class="cast">Richard Pryor as the Wiz</h5>
	  <h5 class="cast">Lena Horne as Glinda the Good</h5>
</div>     
 
<h2>My three favorite bands are:</h2>

<ul>
	<li>Earth Wind & Fire</li>
	<li>Alpha Blondy</li>
	<li>Brian Culbertson</li>
</ul>

<h2>My three favorite foods are:</h2>

<ol type= "I">
	<li>Garden Salads</li>
	<li>Vegetable Biryani</li>
	<li>Sweet Potato Pudding</li>
</ol>

<h2>My dream vacation destination is:</h2>

<dl>
	<dt>Alaska, nicknamed the last frontier </dt>
		<dd>Visiting mid to late May will offer 60 degree temperatures, less rain and fewer crowds.</dd> 
		<dd>It's an ideal time to explore National Parks, visit varies cities, and experience the culture.</dd>

</dl>
</head>
</body>
</html>
Should be a semicolon after “black”

ronpat,
Thanks. Do have suggestions on the topic of the content for div having no border and not positioned to the right of the page?

Sorry, I don’t understand the question.

Have you read our posting basics, yet. If not, please do.

Thanks, reviewing the format and I will follow up shortly.

ronpat,
Issue resolved and that you for your assistance. I signed up on CodePen as suggested. Thanks.

correction: thank

@lstborne: when you post code on the forums, you need to format it so it will display correctly.

You can highlight your code, then use the </> button in the editor window, or you can place three backticks ``` (top left key on US/UK keyboards) on a line above your code, and three on a line below your code. I find this approach easier, but unfortunately some European and other keyboards don’t have that character.

I’ve formatted the code in your first post for you.

thank you.