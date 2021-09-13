W3C CSS Validator results: Parse Error

Hi,
I’m having a issue with css coding for div element. I see the content for the box, but no box as well as the box float to the right of the page. I would appreciate input. I also corrected two typo Thank you.
16 Parse Error [: 5px solid black: padding: 15px; width: 275px; height: 275px; float: left; } ]
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset= "utf-8">
<title>Vance_project2.html</title>
</head>
<style>
{
box-sizing: border-box;
background: #DCDCDC;
border: 5px solid black:
padding: 15px;
width: 275px;
height: 275px;
float: right;
}
</style>
<body>
<div class="cast">
<h2>Favorite Movie: The Wiz</h2>
<h2>Release Date: 1978</h2>
<h5 class="cast">Diana Ross as Dorothy</h5>
<h5 class="cast">Theresa Merritt as Aunt Em</h5>
<h5 class="cast">Stanley Green as Uncle Henry</h5>
<h5 class="cast">Michael Jackson as Scarecrow</h5>
<h5 class="cast">Nippy Russell as Tinman</h5>
<h5 class="cast">Ted Ross as Lion</h5>
<h5 class="cast">Mable King as Evillene</h5>
<h5 class="cast">Richard Pryor as the Wiz</h5>
<h5 class="cast">Lena Horne as Glinda the Good</h5>
</div>
<h2>My three favorite bands are:</h2>
<ul>
<li>Earth Wind & Fire</li>
<li>Alpha Blondy</li>
<li>Brian Culbertson</li>
</ul>
<h2>My three favorite foods are:</h2>
<ol type= "I">
<li>Garden Salads</li>
<li>Vegetable Biryani</li>
<li>Sweet Potato Pudding</li>
</ol>
<h2>My dream vacation destination is:</h2>
<dl>
<dt>Alaska, nicknamed the last frontier </dt>
<dd>Visiting mid to late May will offer 60 degree temperatures, less rain and fewer crowds.</dd>
<dd>It's an ideal time to explore National Parks, visit varies cities, and experience the culture.</dd>
</dl>
</head>
</body>
</html>