W3C CSS Validator results:16 Parse Error [: 5px solid black: padding: 15px; width: 275px; height: 275px; float: left; } ]

Favorite Movie: The Wiz
Release Date: 1978
Diana Ross as Dorothy
Theresa Merritt as Aunt Em
Stanley Green as Uncle Henry
Michael Jackson as Scarecrow
Nippy Russell as Tinman
Ted Ross as Lion
Mable King as Evillene
Richard Pryor as the Wiz
Lena Horne as Glinda the Good
My three favorite bands are:
- Earth Wind & Fire
- Alpha Blondy
- Brian Culbertson
My three favorite foods are:
- Garden Salads
- Vegetable Biryani
- Sweet Potato Pudding
My dream vacation destination is:
- Alaska, nicknamed the last frontier
- Visiting mid to late May will offer 60 degree temperatures, less rain and fewer crowds.
- It's an ideal time to explore National Parks, visit varies cities, and experience the culture.