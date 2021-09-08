W3C CSS Validator results:16 Parse Error [: 5px solid black: padding: 15px; width: 275px; height: 275px; float: left; } ]

Hi,
I’m having a issue with css coding for div element. I see the content for the box, but no box as well as the box float to the right of the page. I would appreciate input. I also corrected two typo Thank you.

Vance_project2.html { box-sizing: border-box; background: #DCDCDC; border: 5px solid black: padding: 15px; width: 275px; height: 275px; float: right; }

Favorite Movie: The Wiz

Release Date: 1978

Diana Ross as Dorothy
Theresa Merritt as Aunt Em
Stanley Green as Uncle Henry
Michael Jackson as Scarecrow
Nippy Russell as Tinman
Ted Ross as Lion
Mable King as Evillene
Richard Pryor as the Wiz
Lena Horne as Glinda the Good

My three favorite bands are:

  • Earth Wind & Fire
  • Alpha Blondy
  • Brian Culbertson

My three favorite foods are:

  1. Garden Salads
  2. Vegetable Biryani
  3. Sweet Potato Pudding

My dream vacation destination is:

Alaska, nicknamed the last frontier
Visiting mid to late May will offer 60 degree temperatures, less rain and fewer crowds.
It's an ideal time to explore National Parks, visit varies cities, and experience the culture.
Should be a semicolon after “black”

ronpat,
Thanks. Do have suggestions on the topic of the content for div having no border and not positioned to the right of the page?

Sorry, I don’t understand the question.

Have you read our posting basics, yet. If not, please do.

Thanks, reviewing the format and I will follow up shortly.

ronpat,
Issue resolved and that you for your assistance. I signed up on CodePen as suggested. Thanks.

correction: thank