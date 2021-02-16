W-9 form question for remote employee

Hello everyone,

Last year I was working for one very rude vendor. He hired me back in January and I asked him to sign some kind of agreement proving that I worked for him. All work has been done remotely, I was in Chicago and he was in California. He didn’t have any information about me. After working one month for him I quit, he paid me around $950 and we have never talked until his accountant reached out to me ( she used wrong last name) and requested me to provide W-9. Can I refuse providing this form to them?