Vuetify v-data-table width

I use vuejs and v-data-table of vuetify.

My problem is that the table has only the 1/3 width of the parent div and it needs a scrollbar.

How can I set the table to have the 100% of the width of the parent div?

This is the code of App.vue the table is inside the <v-app id="inspire" >

<template> <div > <div class="leftDiv"> <div class="custom-select" style="width:200px;"> <select v-model="mcompetitor" > <option v-for="comp in competitors" :value="comp.id">{{comp.name}}</option> </select> <button v-on:click="mycomp()">Load Categories</button> </div> <div class="custom-select" style="width:200px;"> <select v-model="mcat"> <option v-for="cat in categories" :value="cat.id">{{cat.name}}</option> </select> <button v-on:click="mycat()">Load Products</button> <v-app id="inspire" > <v-data-table v-model="selected" :headers="headers" :items="mproduct" calculate-widths item-key="id" show-select class="elevation-1 " > </v-data-table> </v-app> <!-- <div id="products"> <div v-for="pr in mproduct">{{pr.name}} <input type="checkbox" id="pr.id" :value="pr.id" v-model="checkedProducts"/> </div> </div>--> </div> </div> <div class="rightDiv"> <div class="custom-select" style="width:200px;"> <select v-model="clCats"> <option v-for="cat in clientCats" :value="cat.name">{{cat.name}}</option> </select> <button v-on:click="myclient()">select</button> </div> <div id="clientcats"> <div v-for="(pr,index) in checkedCats">{{pr.name}} <input type="checkbox" :value="pr.name" v-model="checkedClientCats"/> <button @click="myclientremove(index)">-</button> </div> <div> <button @click="msend">Save</button> </div> </div> </div> </div> </template> <style> .myActiveBtn{ /* background-color: green;*/ } .leftDiv { background-color: #efefef; color: #000; height: 800px; width: 52%; float: left; } .rightDiv { background-color: #efefef; color: #000; height: 800px; width: 40%; float: right; } </style>