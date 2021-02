Vuejs not delivering anticipated result

As m_hutley says, you need to move your event handler onto the form tag:

<form @submit.prevent="process" v-if="!submitted" class="mt-5"> ... </form>

Also, I find the flow a little hard to parse, as you start with a negated condition:

<form v-if="!submitted" class="mt-5"> ... </form> <h2 v-if="submitted" class="mt-5">Thanks for signing Up</h2>

For me, this would be easier to read: