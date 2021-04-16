Vue Router paths to pages not linking up

Thank you James, ye finally got there. I was wondering if you wouldnt mind if I expanded the thread and asked another vue router related question.

So I have a navbar, that consists of the following.

Home, About, Staff, LogIn, Register

The interesting one is Staff, so when you go there im developing a way in vue where the user can click around ‘Schools’, ‘Departments’, which then reveals names that will be clickable.

My question relates to SEO, and the pages being indexible.

So from what I can see Vue Router doesnt allow for different page titles and descriptions, is that true?

My concern is the ‘Staff’ page and the profile pages that need to appear when the user clicks a name, because those profile pages need to have their own unique path, which is fine I can do that via the user id, but its the seo im also worried about.

So is it still best to keep the pages as normal php driven pages, and use router on the staff page because the user can click around and not have to reload the page, but when it comes to the profile page, again its treated like a normal php page and then inside there use vue to allow the user to click around the bootstrap tabs to allow them to see information on that staff member.

That profile page will be something like this, www.mysite.co.uk/profile?staffId=34

Those urls can then be used on other sites.

Why Im asking because what I had in mind seems to be wrong about vue router, in that you can have just one #app area, load the components in and still keep unique seo titles and descriptions and also have the opportunity to have profile pages for staff members.