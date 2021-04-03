Vue Router paths to pages not linking up

I am starting out with vue router today, and have what I thought was the basics in place, but when I see my project in the browser when i click for example ‘about’ all I get is a ‘Your file couldn’t be accessed’ so my paths to pages and links and the url arent linking up.

When I publish this is the url that I see first - file:///C:/Users/CardiffMet_Projects/front-end-dev-for-staff-profile/index.html

So then when I click About nothing renders and also the content for index doesnt appear either.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <title>Home - Lee Project</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/4.0.0/css/bootstrap.min.css"> <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vue"></script> <script src="https://unpkg.com/vue-router"></script> </head> <body> <div id="app" class="container" style="margin-top: 50px;"> <nav class="navbar navbar-expand-lg navbar-light" style="background-color: #e3f2fd;"> <div class="collapse navbar-collapse" id="navbarTogglerDemo03"> <ul class="navbar-nav mr-auto mt-2 mt-lg-0"> <li> <router-link class="nav-link" to=""> Home </router-link> </li> <li> <router-link class="nav-link" to="about"> About </router-link> </li> <li> <router-link class="nav-link" to="contact"> Contact </router-link> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> <div class="text-center" style="margin-top: 20px;"> <router-view></router-view> </div> </div> <!-- Vue Pages --> <script src="pages/home.vue.js"></script> <script src="pages/about.vue.js"></script> <script src="pages/contact.vue.js"></script> <!-- Vue Instance and Routes --> <script> var routes = [ { path: '/', component: Home }, { path: '/about', component: About }, { path: '/contact', component: Contact } ]; var router = new VueRouter({ routes: routes, mode: 'history', base: '/' }); var app = new Vue({ el: '#app', router: router }) </script> </body> </html>

I have created the ‘pages’ folder and my files inside there are:

about.vue.js ; contact.vue.js ; home.vue.js

This for example is what home and about currently look like, but neither of these renders in the view.