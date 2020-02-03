Vue.js axios post - upload images. Getting status 200 with 400 error

Hi,

Thank you in advance for your time. I have to spend hours trying to find a way, how to fix it.

I want to upload images to Azure Storage. On Backend written in C# is an ImagesController which help to upload those images.

Below is a code snippet which is resposible for uploading images:

let url = this.configuration.databaseURL + "/api/Images/"; const siteID = this.clinic.AdditionalInformation.siteId; const body = { Id: siteID, Image: this.logo.imagedata.split(",")[1], Type: "Logo", ContentType: "image/png" // temporary hardcoded, this is type of file, do I really need this if in header is the "Content-Type"? }; const config = { headers: { "Content-type": "multipart/form-data" } }; await this.axios .post(url, body, config) .then(response => { console.log("post response", response); this.inputobject.LogoImageId = response.data.ID; }) .catch(error => console.log("error.response", error.response));

The output JSON in Postman which is working is:

{ "Id": "321321", "Image": "/9j/4AAQSkZJRgABAQAAAQABAAD/...BDkl34//9k=", "Type": "Logo", "ContentType": "image/png" }

When POST method is running I get status 200, but there is an error inside response.



This is the whole vue.js component: