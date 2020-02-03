Vue.js axios post - upload images. Getting status 200 with 400 error

Hi,
Thank you in advance for your time. I have to spend hours trying to find a way, how to fix it.
I want to upload images to Azure Storage. On Backend written in C# is an ImagesController which help to upload those images.
Below is a code snippet which is resposible for uploading images:
let url = this.configuration.databaseURL + "/api/Images/";
const siteID = this.clinic.AdditionalInformation.siteId;
const body = {
Id: siteID,
Image: this.logo.imagedata.split(",")[1],
Type: "Logo",
ContentType: "image/png" // temporary hardcoded, this is type of file, do I really need this if in header is the "Content-Type"?
};
const config = {
headers: { "Content-type": "multipart/form-data" }
};
await this.axios
.post(url, body, config)
.then(response => {
console.log("post response", response);
this.inputobject.LogoImageId = response.data.ID;
})
.catch(error => console.log("error.response", error.response));
The output JSON in Postman which is working is:
{
"Id": "321321",
"Image": "/9j/4AAQSkZJRgABAQAAAQABAAD/...BDkl34//9k=",
"Type": "Logo",
"ContentType": "image/png"
}
When POST method is running I get status 200, but there is an error inside response.
This is the whole vue.js component:
<template>
<div>
<div
class="eig-clinic-portal__img eig-clinic-portal__img--added"
:style="{ backgroundImage: logoUrl }"
>
<div class="eig-clinic-portal__img-edit">
<div class="eig-clinic-portal__input-file-wrapper">
<button class="eig-btn eig-btn-primary eig-btn-xs">
<label for="cliniclogoedit">{{ $t("newlogo") }}</label>
</button>
<input
type="file"
id="cliniclogoedit"
name="cliniclogo"
accept="image/png, image/jpeg, image/gif, image/svg+xml"
ref="logo"
@change="handleLogoUpload()"
/>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="eig-clinic-portal-wrapper__item eig-clinic-portal__center">
<div v-if="saveButtonClicked && !hasValidationErrors">
<div v-if="successClass">
<div v-if="!state.addedReferralService">
<div class="eig-clinic-portal__loading">
<i class="fas fa-sync fa-spin"></i>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<input
type="button"
:value="$t('save')"
class="eig-btn eig-btn-primary"
v-bind:class="
this.state.saving ? 'eig-btn-primary--disabled' : 'eig-btn-primary'
"
:disabled="this.state.saving"
@click="updateClinic"
/>
</div>
<div v-if="saveButtonClicked && !hasValidationErrors">
<div v-if="successClass">
<SaveSuccess v-if="!state.addedReferralService">
{{ $t("sucess") }}
</SaveSuccess>
<SaveInApproval v-else>
{{ $t("publishedAfterApproval") }}
</SaveInApproval>
</div>
<Error v-if="errorClass">
{{ $t("updatefailed") }}
</Error>
</div>
</div>
</template>
<script>
var _ = require("lodash");
import i18n from "../i18n";
export default {
name: "editClinic",
data() {
return {
languageSuffix: "",
clinic: {},
configuration: {},
successClass: false,
errorClass: false,
saveButtonClicked: false,
valueChanged: false,
inputobject: {},
logo: {
imagedata: "",
added: false,
changedId: 0
},
state: {
applicationErrors: [],
loading: false,
validationErrors: [],
saving: false
}
};
},
created: async function() {
this.configuration = this.$parent.configuration;
i18n.locale = this.configuration.userLanguage;
if (this.configuration.userLanguage) {
this.languageSuffix = "/" + this.configuration.userLanguage;
}
var onlyNumeric = RegExp("^\\d+$");
if (onlyNumeric.test(this.$route.params.id)) {
this.state.loading = true;
let uri =
this.configuration.databaseURL +
"/api/clinics/" +
this.$route.params.id +
"/ClinicShow" +
this.languageSuffix;
await this.axios
.get(uri)
.then(response => {
this.clinic = response.data;
if (this.clinic.LogoImage && this.clinic.LogoImage.ID) {
this.inputobject.LogoImageId = this.clinic.LogoImage.ID;
}
})
.catch(error => {
this.state.applicationErrors.push(error);
})
.finally(() => {
this.state.loading = false;
});
}
},
computed: {
logoUrl: function() {
if (this.logo.imagedata !== "") {
return "url(" + this.logo.imagedata + ")";
} else if (this.clinic.LogoImage) {
return (
"url(data:image/jpeg;base64," + this.clinic.LogoImage.Picture + ")"
);
}
},
hasValidationErrors: function() {
return _.keys(this.state.validationErrors).length > 0;
}
},
methods: {
loadImage: function(file, callback) {
var _URL = window.URL || window.webkitURL;
var img = new Image();
var self = this;
img.onload = function() {
if (this.width < 770) {
alert(self.$i18n.t("images.imagetoosmall"));
callback(false);
} else {
callback(true);
}
};
img.src = _URL.createObjectURL(file);
},
validatePicture: function(file, callback) {
var self = this;
if (file.type.indexOf("image") == -1) {
alert(self.$i18n.t("images.wrongfiletype"));
callback(false);
return;
}
if (
!(
file.type.indexOf("png") > -1 ||
file.type.indexOf("jpeg") > -1 ||
file.type.indexOf("gif") > -1 ||
file.type.indexOf("svg") > -1
)
) {
alert(self.$i18n.t("images.wrongfiletype"));
callback(false);
return;
}
if (file.size > 2500000) {
alert(self.$i18n.t("images.imagetoobig"));
callback(false);
return;
}
if (file.size > 1000000) {
alert(self.$i18n.t("images.recommendedsize"));
}
this.loadImage(file, function(result) {
callback(result);
});
},
handleLogoUpload: function() {
var file = this.$refs.logo.files[0];
var self = this;
this.validatePicture(file, function(result) {
if (result) {
var reader = new FileReader();
reader.onload = e => {
self.logo.imagedata = e.target.result;
};
reader.readAsDataURL(file);
if (self.clinic.LogoImage && self.clinic.LogoImage.ID) {
self.logo.changedId = self.clinic.LogoImage.ID;
self.logo.added = false;
} else {
self.logo.added = true;
self.logo.changedId = 0;
}
}
});
},
setValueChanged: function() {
this.valueChanged = true;
},
async updateClinic() {
this.state.applicationErrors = [];
this.errorClass = false;
this.state.saving = true;
this.saveButtonClicked = true;
this.state.addedReferralService = false;
if (this.logo.added || this.logo.changedId !== 0) {
let url = this.configuration.databaseURL + "/api/Images/";
const siteID = this.clinic.AdditionalInformation.siteId;
const body = {
Id: siteID,
Image: this.logo.imagedata.split(",")[1],
Type: "Logo",
ContentType: "image/png"
};
const config = {
headers: { "Content-type": "multipart/form-data" }
};
await this.axios
.post(url, body, config)
.then(response => {
console.log("post response", response);
this.inputobject.LogoImageId = response.data.ID;
})
.catch(error => console.log("error.response", error.response));
}
},
async loadClinic() {
let uri =
this.configuration.databaseURL +
"/api/clinics/" +
this.$route.params.id +
"/ClinicShow" +
this.languageSuffix;
await this.axios
.get(uri)
.then(response => {
this.clinic = response.data;
if (this.clinic.LogoImage && this.clinic.LogoImage.ID) {
this.inputobject.LogoImageId = this.clinic.LogoImage.ID;
}
})
.catch(error => {
console.log(error);
});
}
}
};
</script>