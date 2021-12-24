Vue/babel-preset-app not found when deploying Vue.JS app to Heroku

I’m deploying my Vue.JS app to Heroku. After running the commands:

git init

heroku git:remote -a [censored for privacy]

git add .

git commit -am “first deployment in Heroku”

git push heroku master

the terminal screamed this error at me:

“Error: Cannot find module ‘@vue/babel-preset-app’”

Part of the log in the CLI:

remote: ERROR Error: Cannot find module '@vue/babel-preset-app' remote: Require stack: remote: - /tmp/build_1f67a385/node_modules/@babel/core/lib/config/files/plugins.js remote: - /tmp/build_1f67a385/node_modules/@babel/core/lib/config/files/index.js remote: - /tmp/build_1f67a385/node_modules/@babel/core/lib/index.js remote: - /tmp/build_1f67a385/node_modules/@vue/cli-plugin-babel/index.js remote: - /tmp/build_1f67a385/node_modules/@vue/cli-service/lib/Service.js remote: - /tmp/build_1f67a385/node_modules/@vue/cli-service/bin/vue-cli-service.js

What I did:

I installed a node.js server with this command: npm install express serve-static --save

and then edited the server.js file.

const express = require('express') const serveStatic = require('serve-static') const path = require('path') const app = express() //here we are configuring dist to serve app files app.use('/', serveStatic(path.join(__dirname, '/dist'))) // this * route is to serve project on different page routes except root `/` app.get(/.*/, function (req, res) { res.sendFile(path.join(__dirname, '/dist/index.html')) }) const port = process.env.PORT || 8080 app.listen(port) console.log(`app is listening on port: ${port}`)

Portion of my package.json file:

"scripts": { "serve": "vue-cli-service serve", "build": "vue-cli-service build", "lint": "vue-cli-service lint", "start": "node server.js" <--- add this line under scripts block },

I also instaled vue/babel-preset-app, and I still got this error.

How can I fix this?