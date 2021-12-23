Vue/babel-preset-app not found when deploying Vue.JS app to Heroku

I’m deploying my Vue.JS app to Heroku. After running the commands:
git init
heroku git:remote -a [censored for privacy]
git add .
git commit -am “first deployment in Heroku”
git push heroku master
the terminal screamed this error at me:
“Error: Cannot find module ‘@vue/babel-preset-app’”
Part of the log in the CLI:
remote: ERROR Error: Cannot find module '@vue/babel-preset-app'
remote: Require stack:
remote: - /tmp/build_1f67a385/node_modules/@babel/core/lib/config/files/plugins.js
remote: - /tmp/build_1f67a385/node_modules/@babel/core/lib/config/files/index.js
remote: - /tmp/build_1f67a385/node_modules/@babel/core/lib/index.js
remote: - /tmp/build_1f67a385/node_modules/@vue/cli-plugin-babel/index.js
remote: - /tmp/build_1f67a385/node_modules/@vue/cli-service/lib/Service.js
remote: - /tmp/build_1f67a385/node_modules/@vue/cli-service/bin/vue-cli-service.js
What I did:
I installed a node.js server with this command: npm install express serve-static --save
and then edited the server.js file.
const express = require('express')
const serveStatic = require('serve-static')
const path = require('path')
const app = express()
//here we are configuring dist to serve app files
app.use('/', serveStatic(path.join(__dirname, '/dist')))
// this * route is to serve project on different page routes except root `/`
app.get(/.*/, function (req, res) {
res.sendFile(path.join(__dirname, '/dist/index.html'))
})
const port = process.env.PORT || 8080
app.listen(port)
console.log(`app is listening on port: ${port}`)
Portion of my package.json file:
"scripts": {
"serve": "vue-cli-service serve",
"build": "vue-cli-service build",
"lint": "vue-cli-service lint",
"start": "node server.js" <--- add this line under scripts block
},
I also instaled vue/babel-preset-app, and I still got this error.
How can I fix this?