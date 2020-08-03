VPS/Dedicated hosting - my best bet?

Hello!

I need an expert opinion of people who use VPS/Dedicated hosting. I personally have always used shared hostings (the expensive ones), but still… Usually with CPanel, but sometime with other web interfaces. What I need is to host a website and a corporate e-mail address. All that is easily achieved with shared hosting, but I want something better.

As something “better” I’ve been using Ubuntu with graphical interface on, LAMP stack, PHPMyAdmin, Postfix etc. So I kinda have a dedicated server for free (except for my time and efforts of course). I enjoy a full control and all that. I’m not a Linux expert, especially when it comes to CLI/scripts. But I’m an above average semi-pro user and I manage everything OK. From fail2ban to LetsEncrypt. Everything works great. BUT…

I have a few reasons why I want to use hosting again. I really don’t wanna get into that since it would inevitably switch the discussion into a whole bunch of an off-topic non-technical stuff.

What I want is to be able to use CPanel as I used to before, BUT not in a shared hosting environmet, but in a VPS/Dedicated Server environment. Also what I don’t understand… let’s say I pay for an unmanaged VPS hosting. What would I end up getting? Same thing I had when I was with shared hosting plus a few additional things (like root access etc.)? Is there a way I could tranfer my working Ubuntu system into hosting? Usually I use Clonezilla for my local re-installation. But I have no clue how to do it remotely. In short, too many unknows. I kinda don’t want to find out all of that by “trial and error”, since it’s usually costly and time-consuming. I would prefer to have at least a general idea what I’m getting into…