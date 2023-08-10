Vivo pad air with a 2.8k display and qualcomm snapdragon 870 soc announced

Vivo Vice President Jia Jingdong published the poster of the Vivo Pad Air, revealing its design and some crucial features in a recent Weibo post. The device’s specs and other characteristics have also been confirme. It will have an 11.5-inch display with a 2.8K resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The latest product from the Chinese company will be power by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 SoC. The vivo Pad2 launched in April, and now a more affordable tablet is on the way. Meet the Vivo Pad Air, as teased by Vivo China’s VP. The new tablet will be a lightweight device with a large battery. For more details Techgadget