Good morning,
I have my portfolio in html and css and I would like to have a kind of visit counter for my steps on my web page so that I can know how many visitors have come to my portfolio.
How to do this?
Good morning,
I have my portfolio in html and css and I would like to have a kind of visit counter for my steps on my web page so that I can know how many visitors have come to my portfolio.
How to do this?
Here is a very basic PHP example…
portfolio.php
<?php
session_start();
$counter_name = "counter.txt";
// Check if a text file exists.
// If not create one and initialize it to zero.
if(!file_exists($counter_name)) {
$f = fopen($counter_name, "w");
fwrite($f,"0");
fclose($f);
}
// Read the current value of our counter file
$f = fopen($counter_name,"r");
$counterVal = fread($f, filesize($counter_name));
fclose($f);
// Has visitor been counted in this session?
// If not, increase counter value by one
if(!isset($_SESSION['hasVisited'])){
$_SESSION['hasVisited']="yes";
$counterVal++;
$f = fopen($counter_name, "w");
fwrite($f, $counterVal);
fclose($f);
}
?>
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1"
<title>Untitled document</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Test</h1>
<div id="visitor-count">
<?php echo "You are visitor number $counterVal to this site";?>
</div>
</body>
</html>
If my memory serves me well, I believe that the php
was originally coded by our very own James_Hibbard.