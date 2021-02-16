For my work, we want to implement a virtual tour. We have a quote from youvisit.com of around $13,000. Bfore we commit, I’m tasked with finding alternatives. I’ve found some scripts out there like

http://www.makevt.com/workshop/

Oh, and for reference, this is an example tour we want.

youvisit.com West Point Virtually explore West Point in a fully immersive 360-degree experience.

I’d like to find something close to youvisit. We have a quadcopter to implement panoramic photos so the main issue is finding software or scripts which can match what we want.

Does anyone have good suggestions on virtual tour softwares or scripts?