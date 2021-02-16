Virtual Tour

Design & UX
#1

For my work, we want to implement a virtual tour. We have a quote from youvisit.com of around $13,000. Bfore we commit, I’m tasked with finding alternatives. I’ve found some scripts out there like
http://www.makevt.com/workshop/

Oh, and for reference, this is an example tour we want.

I’d like to find something close to youvisit. We have a quadcopter to implement panoramic photos so the main issue is finding software or scripts which can match what we want.

Does anyone have good suggestions on virtual tour softwares or scripts?

#2

This software will do it, if you already have the panoramas. See the examples.

#3

Thanks! I have this so far.

http://tour.ua.edu/virtual/

http://www.makevt.com/workshop/

http://www.youvisit.com

http://admissions.missouri.edu/visit/virtual-tours.php

http://www.3dvirtualcampustour.com/

Google has a “virtual tour” if you go to maps.google.com and type in “xxx place”

http://ggnome.com/samples/pano2vr_4/tour/

#4

Hi @RyanReese
You can try Klapty 360 Virtual Tour. It has a trial version you can try that and it is very easy to create your own virtual tours by using this software. For more information you can check the website and contact them with the chat option:- https://www.klapty.com/

#5