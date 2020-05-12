I have begun working my way through PHP & MySQL Novice to Ninja 6th edition. I have followed the instructions for installing a virtual server on Windows as far as downloading and installing Git, VirtualBox and Vagrant and changing the directory which was successful. Then when I tried to enter the git clone
https://github.com/swader/homestead_improved my_project instruction I got an error message:
fatal: could not create work tree dir ‘my_project’: Permission denied.
What have I done wrong?
