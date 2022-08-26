Virtual Desktop Solutions

A desktop environment is created on a centralised server using the virtualization technology known as VDI. The secure and practical remote access provided by virtual desktop infrastructure can assist increase employee productivity on many endpoints. PCs, notebooks, and thin clients are examples of these endpoints.

Because users may access virtual desktops from anywhere at any time and keep one step ahead of the competition, they improve user mobility and remote access. The use of a virtual desktop infrastructure solution can help with issues with real-time collaboration, data backup, high-level security, and business continuity that arise from working remotely.