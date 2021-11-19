Virtual android device on demand

A bit of an offtopic question.

In the Netherlands there is an online supermarket, which actually works everything via an app. They don’t have a website, so you have to put all the orders on your tablet or phone.

Now, as developers, we know that a computer is the fastest, especially with navigation.

Now I can do two things; run an emulator for android (with the app on it), or perhaps run an android application in the cloud.

I wondered if it is easy to turn ‘just an android device’ and put it away when it is no longer needed?