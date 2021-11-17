Violates the Content Security Policy

This Date script won’t run when the page loads because it violates the CSP at top (it worked before adding the CSP). Yet it surely isn’t inline JS, is it? Why would it not run? (This page is “company1.”)

<meta http-equiv="Content-Security-Policy" content="default-src www.company1.com https://www.company2.com https://company3.com; script-src 'self' www.company1.com; child-src 'none'; object-src 'none'; font-src 'none'; plugin-types 'none'; frame-src 'none'; media-src 'none'; form-action www.company1.com;">

<div class="rowgr pad2"> <div class="rowflleft cen"> <p><span id="copyright">©2012-<span id="year"></span> company name, Inc.</span></p> </div> </div>