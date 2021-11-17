Violates the Content Security Policy

JavaScript
#1

This Date script won’t run when the page loads because it violates the CSP at top (it worked before adding the CSP). Yet it surely isn’t inline JS, is it? Why would it not run? (This page is “company1.”)

<meta http-equiv="Content-Security-Policy" content="default-src www.company1.com https://www.company2.com https://company3.com; script-src 'self' www.company1.com; child-src 'none'; object-src 'none'; font-src 'none'; plugin-types 'none'; frame-src 'none'; media-src 'none'; form-action www.company1.com;">

    <div class="rowgr pad2">
        <div class="rowflleft cen">
            <p><span id="copyright">&copy;2012-<span id="year"></span> company name, Inc.</span></p>
        </div>
    </div>

<script>
    var d = new Date();
    document.getElementById("year").innerHTML = d.getFullYear();
</script>
#2

My buttons were inline JavaScript, then I changed them to this so they continued to work with the CSP:

<script>
const btnReturnToHome = document.getElementById("returnToHome");
function returnToHome(){
	window.location=("../../index.html");
}
btnReturnToHome.addEventListener('click', returnToHome);
</script>

But those are buttons. How do I change the Date script to work with the CSP?
This doesn’t work:

<script>
const chgDate = document.getElementById("copyright");
function copyright(){
	var d = new Date();
    document.getElementById("year").innerHTML = d.getFullYear();
}
chgDate.addEventListener('onload', copyright);
</script>
#3

This doesn’t work either:

<script>
  function ready() {
	var d = new Date();
    document.getElementById("year").innerHTML = d.getFullYear();
  }
  document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", ready);
</script>
#4

I think this needs to be moved to the JavaScript department.

#5

Moved, as requested.

#6

Thanks!