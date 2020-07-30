Vimeo thumbnail not showing on PHP 7.0

Hello, everyone.

I developed a small plugin for a client who’s still on PHP 7.0 and the IT person is being difficult about upgrading to PHP 7.4 want to upgrade.

I have a small Vimeo script that reads out a supplied URL and then returns the parameters (video title, link and thumbnail). It’s not working on the live site, here is my snippet:

<?php 
  // get fields
  $video_url = get_field('vimeo_url');      // example using ACF (works similar)
  $url_pieces = explode('/', $video_url);
?>
<?php if( preg_match('/https:\/\/(www\.)*vimeo\.com\/.*/', $video_url) ) { ?>
  <?php
    // vimeo
    $id = $url_pieces[3];
    $hash = unserialize( file_get_contents('http://vimeo.com/api/v2/video/' . $id . '.php') );

    // this is for testing --- included dump below
    echo '<pre>';
    var_dump($hash);
    echo '</pre>';

    $thumbnail = $hash[0]['thumbnail_large'];
  ?>
  <div class="col-sm-3">
    <a class="videos-list--item popup-vimeo" href="<?php echo $video_url ?>" style="background-image:url('<?php echo $thumbnail; ?>');" data-lity >
      <p class="video-title"><?php the_title(); ?></p>
    </a>
  </div>
<?php } ?>

And then this is an example of the var dump output generated by the var_dump in the snippet above:

array(1) {
  [0]=>
  array(23) {
    ["id"]=>
    int(297401184)
    ["title"]=>
    string(13) "Face and Body"
    ["description"]=>
    string(0) ""
    ["url"]=>
    string(27) "https://vimeo.com/297401184"
    ["upload_date"]=>
    string(19) "2018-10-26 17:27:48"
    ["thumbnail_small"]=>
    string(48) "http://i.vimeocdn.com/video/735070657_100x75.jpg"
    ["thumbnail_medium"]=>
    string(49) "http://i.vimeocdn.com/video/735070657_200x150.jpg"
    ["thumbnail_large"]=>
    string(45) "http://i.vimeocdn.com/video/735070657_640.jpg"
    ["user_id"]=>
    int(47140717)
    ["user_name"]=>
    string(27) "Motion Analysis Corporation"
    ["user_url"]=>
    string(32) "https://vimeo.com/motionanalysis"
    ["user_portrait_small"]=>
    string(45) "http://i.vimeocdn.com/portrait/32378470_30x30"
    ["user_portrait_medium"]=>
    string(45) "http://i.vimeocdn.com/portrait/32378470_75x75"
    ["user_portrait_large"]=>
    string(47) "http://i.vimeocdn.com/portrait/32378470_100x100"
    ["user_portrait_huge"]=>
    string(47) "http://i.vimeocdn.com/portrait/32378470_300x300"
    ["stats_number_of_likes"]=>
    int(0)
    ["stats_number_of_plays"]=>
    int(26)
    ["stats_number_of_comments"]=>
    int(0)
    ["duration"]=>
    int(45)
    ["width"]=>
    int(1280)
    ["height"]=>
    int(720)
    ["tags"]=>
    string(9) "Animation"
    ["embed_privacy"]=>
    string(8) "anywhere"
  }
}
Have you checked the error log?

I jut did. Nothing is showing. The HTML simply doesn’t display the background image:

<a class="videos-list--item popup-vimeo" href="https://vimeo.com/312001166" style="background-image:url('');" data-lity=""><p class="video-title">Behind the Scenes –&nbsp;Titanfall 2</p>
</a>

I adjusted the script slightly and the same issue.

<?php foreach ($hash as $h) { ?>
  <?php $thumbnail = $h['thumbnail_large']; ?>
  <div class="col-sm-3">
    <a class="videos-list--item popup-vimeo" href="<?php echo $video_url ?>" style="background-image:url('<?php echo $thumbnail; ?>');" data-lity >
      <p class="video-title"><?php the_title(); ?></p>
    </a>
  </div>

I just want to confirm that it can be resolved by upgrading to PHP 7.4?

Is that a statement or a question?

Is this a WordPress site?

It’s a WordPress site. I think I’m going to conclude that they need to update their PHP version. I personally cannot be bothering you with unsupported system.

Thank you for your assistance.

I’m sorry no one more knowledgeable had any suggestions, but yes, as you say PHP 7.0 is no longer supported - support stopped 1 Jan 2018, and security fixes ended 1 Jan 2019. PHP 8 will be out by the end of the year.

Can you test the following script using PHP 7.0?

<?php DECLARE(STRICT_TYPES=1); 
// REMOVE WHEN ONLINE
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', 'true');


$id = "https://vimeo.com/297401184";
$id = 'https://vimeo.com/312001166';


function the_title( array $hash = [] )
{
  return '';
}

 // get fields
  $video_url = $id; // get_field('vimeo_url');      // example using ACF (works similar)
  $url_pieces = explode('/', $video_url);


if( preg_match('/https:\/\/(www\.)*vimeo\.com\/.*/', $video_url) ) 
{ 
    $id   = $url_pieces[3];
    $hash = unserialize( file_get_contents('http://vimeo.com/api/v2/video/' . $id . '.php') );
    $thumbnail = $hash[0]['thumbnail_large'];
}    
 
?>

<!doctype html><html lang="en">
<head>
<title>  title goes here </title>
</head>
<body>

<h1> Title: <?= $id; ?> </h1>
<h2> Thumb: <?= $thumbnail; ?> </h2>
  <div style='display: none'>
  </div>
  <div>
    <a 
      class="videos-list--item popup-vimeo" 
      href="https://vimeo.com/312001166" 
      style="
        
        width: 320px; height: auto;

        display: inline-block; 
        min-width:320px; min-height:180px; 
        
        padding: 0em;
        background-color: red;  
        background-image:url('<?= $thumbnail; ?>');" 
        data-lity=""
      >
      <div class="video-title">
        Behind the Scenes –&nbsp;Titanfall 2
      </div>  
    </a>
  </div>
  <p> <br><br> SPACER <br><br> </p>

  <div class="col-sm-3">
    <a
      class="videos-list--item popup-vimeo" 
      href="<?php echo $video_url ?>" 
      style="
        display: inline-block; 
        min-width:640px; min-height:360px; 
        padding: 0em;
        background-color: green;  
        background-image:url('<?php echo $thumbnail; ?>');
        " 
        data-lity
      >
    </a>

    <p class="video-title">
      <?php $hash[0]['title'] # the_title(); ?>
    </p>

  </div>

<?php echo '<pre>'; var_dump($hash); echo '</pre>';

?>

</body></html>
They finally updated to PHP 7.4 and allowed “allow_url_fopen”.
I was also able to view the errors today.

Thank you gents.

