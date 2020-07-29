Vimeo thumbnail not showing on PHP 7.0

PHP
#1

Hello, everyone.

I developed a small plugin for a client who’s still on PHP 7.0 and the IT person is being difficult about upgrading to PHP 7.4 want to upgrade.

I have a small Vimeo script that reads out a supplied URL and then returns the parameters (video title, link and thumbnail). It’s not working on the live site, here is my snippet:

<?php 
  // get fields
  $video_url = get_field('vimeo_url');      // example using ACF (works similar)
  $url_pieces = explode('/', $video_url);
?>
<?php if( preg_match('/https:\/\/(www\.)*vimeo\.com\/.*/', $video_url) ) { ?>
  <?php
    // vimeo
    $id = $url_pieces[3];
    $hash = unserialize( file_get_contents('http://vimeo.com/api/v2/video/' . $id . '.php') );

    // this is for testing --- included dump below
    echo '<pre>';
    var_dump($hash);
    echo '</pre>';

    $thumbnail = $hash[0]['thumbnail_large'];
  ?>
  <div class="col-sm-3">
    <a class="videos-list--item popup-vimeo" href="<?php echo $video_url ?>" style="background-image:url('<?php echo $thumbnail; ?>');" data-lity >
      <p class="video-title"><?php the_title(); ?></p>
    </a>
  </div>
<?php } ?>

And then this is an example of the var dump output generated by the var_dump in the snippet above:

array(1) {
  [0]=>
  array(23) {
    ["id"]=>
    int(297401184)
    ["title"]=>
    string(13) "Face and Body"
    ["description"]=>
    string(0) ""
    ["url"]=>
    string(27) "https://vimeo.com/297401184"
    ["upload_date"]=>
    string(19) "2018-10-26 17:27:48"
    ["thumbnail_small"]=>
    string(48) "http://i.vimeocdn.com/video/735070657_100x75.jpg"
    ["thumbnail_medium"]=>
    string(49) "http://i.vimeocdn.com/video/735070657_200x150.jpg"
    ["thumbnail_large"]=>
    string(45) "http://i.vimeocdn.com/video/735070657_640.jpg"
    ["user_id"]=>
    int(47140717)
    ["user_name"]=>
    string(27) "Motion Analysis Corporation"
    ["user_url"]=>
    string(32) "https://vimeo.com/motionanalysis"
    ["user_portrait_small"]=>
    string(45) "http://i.vimeocdn.com/portrait/32378470_30x30"
    ["user_portrait_medium"]=>
    string(45) "http://i.vimeocdn.com/portrait/32378470_75x75"
    ["user_portrait_large"]=>
    string(47) "http://i.vimeocdn.com/portrait/32378470_100x100"
    ["user_portrait_huge"]=>
    string(47) "http://i.vimeocdn.com/portrait/32378470_300x300"
    ["stats_number_of_likes"]=>
    int(0)
    ["stats_number_of_plays"]=>
    int(26)
    ["stats_number_of_comments"]=>
    int(0)
    ["duration"]=>
    int(45)
    ["width"]=>
    int(1280)
    ["height"]=>
    int(720)
    ["tags"]=>
    string(9) "Animation"
    ["embed_privacy"]=>
    string(8) "anywhere"
  }
}
#2

Have you checked the error log?

#3

I jut did. Nothing is showing. The HTML simply doesn’t display the background image:

<a class="videos-list--item popup-vimeo" href="https://vimeo.com/312001166" style="background-image:url('');" data-lity=""><p class="video-title">Behind the Scenes –&nbsp;Titanfall 2</p>
</a>

I adjusted the script slightly and the same issue.

<?php foreach ($hash as $h) { ?>
  <?php $thumbnail = $h['thumbnail_large']; ?>
  <div class="col-sm-3">
    <a class="videos-list--item popup-vimeo" href="<?php echo $video_url ?>" style="background-image:url('<?php echo $thumbnail; ?>');" data-lity >
      <p class="video-title"><?php the_title(); ?></p>
    </a>
  </div>

I just want to confirm that it can be resolved by upgrading to PHP 7.4?